dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $43.32 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00008405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00620819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023422 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,235,888 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.