Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Shares of FANG traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

