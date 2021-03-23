Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

FANG traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. 102,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

