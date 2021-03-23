DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $1,981,250.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKS stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. 59,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

