Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 1,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The stock has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

