Digital Gold (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $724,813.21

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $724,813.21 and $365,459.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $53.57 or 0.00095997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00466530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00147960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

