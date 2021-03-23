DigitalBits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $60.76 million and $1.62 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00381559 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.00 or 0.06048861 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,437,433 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

