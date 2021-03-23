Digitex Price Up 158.9% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Digitex has traded 158.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $2.33 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.