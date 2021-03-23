Digitex Token (DGTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

