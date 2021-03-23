Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 178,396 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.40% of Meridian Bioscience worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 821,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,798. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

