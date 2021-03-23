Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,769 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 9.76% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000.

Shares of SPDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 130,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

