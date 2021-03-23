DMarket Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.42 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $49.87 million and $19.42 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

