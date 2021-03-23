Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DNHBY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 38,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,195. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.39.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

