Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0538 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00352250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,880,049,688 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

