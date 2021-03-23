Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Shares of DG stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

