Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.24 and last traded at $199.31. 56,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,815,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dollar General by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

