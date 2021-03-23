Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,943. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

