Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 166.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,675.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

