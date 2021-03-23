Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $978.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.25 million to $999.27 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of DPZ traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.42. 608,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,731. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day moving average of $384.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

