Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

