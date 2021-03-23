Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Increased by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett comprises 1.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.29% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

DEI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 20,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

