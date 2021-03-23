Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $339.79

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.79 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 422 ($5.51). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 414.20 ($5.41), with a volume of 726,246 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 339.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

