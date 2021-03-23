Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,226 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Dropbox worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 157,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,918. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

