DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.54

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.54 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 400.90 ($5.24). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 398.70 ($5.21), with a volume of 1,532,669 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

