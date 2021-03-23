DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1,069.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

