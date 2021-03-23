DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $845,669.97 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $845,669.97 and $5,042.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.