Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Head to Head Survey

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54% Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02%

This table compares Duke Realty and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 16.02 $428.97 million $1.44 28.99 Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.14 $413.55 million $2.25 5.61

Duke Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Duke Realty pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duke Realty and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.54%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

