Dundee (DDEJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

