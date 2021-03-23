Dundee (DDEJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
Dundee Company Profile
