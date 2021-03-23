Dusk Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.57 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $125.21 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

