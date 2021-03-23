e-Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 57,563.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00338624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,004 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,705 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

