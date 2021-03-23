E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

EONGY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

