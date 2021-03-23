E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

EONGY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

