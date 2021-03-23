E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
About E2open Parent
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.