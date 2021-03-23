E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

In other news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About E2open Parent

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.