Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,358 shares.The stock last traded at $54.16 and had previously closed at $54.04.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

