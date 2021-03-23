Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

