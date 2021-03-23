Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.
DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEA opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.