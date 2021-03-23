EasyFi (EASY) Price Tops $20.86

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for approximately $20.86 or 0.00037766 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $38.44 million and $7.85 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.08 or 0.00470773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00145487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00767590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00075857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,842,451 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

