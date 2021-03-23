Eaton Vance Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

