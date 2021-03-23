Eaton Vance Management Invests $2.20 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.