Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,335 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of HomeStreet worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

HomeStreet stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $974.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

