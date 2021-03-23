Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,280 shares during the period. Ebix comprises approximately 2.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Ebix worth $41,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ebix by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

EBIX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,548. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

