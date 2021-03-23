eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $18.24 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. eBoost has a market cap of $18.24 million and $12,266.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00352250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

