Ebor Charitable Trust Has $39.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ebor Charitable Trust cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 36.7% of Ebor Charitable Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ebor Charitable Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,886,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

