Ebor Charitable Trust Sells 10,600 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ebor Charitable Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 63.3% of Ebor Charitable Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ebor Charitable Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000.

VTI stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.02. 4,761,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,320. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

