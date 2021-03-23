EchoLink (EKO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $931,283.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 78.4% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $931,283.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.08 or 0.00615763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023381 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.