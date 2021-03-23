EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.50

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as high as C$4.59. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 39,451 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$253.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 37.23 and a current ratio of 39.10.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$66,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,053.94.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.