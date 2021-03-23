Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $789,674.23

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $789,674.23 and approximately $150.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

