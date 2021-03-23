Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.