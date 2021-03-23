eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

EHTH opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $19,490,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in eHealth by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

