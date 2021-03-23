Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,317 shares of company stock valued at $116,362,529. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.03.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

