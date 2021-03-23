Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $144,347,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after buying an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,802,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,908. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock valued at $116,362,529. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.