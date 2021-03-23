ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $144.15. 1,033,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

